East African countries urged to harmonize immigration processes to promote tourism

Immigration chiefs from the East African Community (EAC) have urged member states in the regional bloc to harmonize immigration processes to promote domestic tourism, a statement by the EAC said on Sunday.

The statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the EAC immigration chiefs made the appeal during their meeting organized by the EAC secretariat in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) held in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam recently.

According to the statement, the immigration chiefs from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda observed that harmonization of immigration processes will provide equal treatment to nationals of the EAC member states.

Christophe Bazivamo, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of the Productive and Social Sectors, commended the chiefs of immigration for their continued efforts in the implementation of the EAC Customs Union and Common Market Protocols in as far as facilitating the free movement of goods, persons, workers, and services is concerned.

He urged them to provide technical guidance toward the finalization of the draft e-immigration policy since its implementation was very crucial in the provision of e-immigration services, especially in the era of COVID-19 and other highly infectious diseases. Enditem