East African countries urged to harness labor migration to spur economic growth

A Kenyan government senior official has urged member countries of the East African Community (EAC) to harness labor migration for economic growth by putting in place the right policy frameworks, said a statement issued by the EAC on Saturday night.

Simon Chelugui, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Labor and Social Protection, said EAC member countries should harmonize labor laws in order to promote labor migration in the region, according to the statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha.

According to the statement, the Kenyan official made the remarks when he addressed the 5th EAC Forum of Ministers Responsible for Labor and Employment in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

According to the statement, Chelugui also said that labor migration in the region could be promoted through enhancement of the use of ICT in collection, analysis and dissemination of labor market information, data and statistics on migrants.

He called on EAC member countries to promote ethical recruitment of migrant workers according to international standards and principles of International Migration Law.

EAC member countries are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Enditem