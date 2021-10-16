East African Court of Justice to celebrate 20th anniversary

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) will next month celebrate its 20th anniversary of establishment to reflect its successes and challenges in the last two decades of executing its mandate of ensuring the interpretation and application of the East African Community (EAC) treaty.

A statement issued on Friday by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said in marking the anniversary, the EACJ will hold a two-day symposium.

The statement said the EACJ which was established on November 30 in 2001 will hold its symposium on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 in Bujumbura of Burundi.

According to the statement, the symposium will bring together various stakeholders of the judiciary across the region including chief justices, attorney generals, ministers of EAC affairs, retired judges, heads of EAC organs and institutions, judicial officers, members of diplomatic missions, bar associations, civil society organizations, media and development partners.

“The court sessions are aimed at bringing justice closer to the people of East Africa and to create awareness of the EACJ in the Republic of Burundi,” said the statement. Enditem