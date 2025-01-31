East African Leaders Demand Ceasefire in Eastern DRC as Violence Escalates

East African leaders have issued a urgent call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where intensifying clashes between government forces and M23 rebels have crippled humanitarian operations and displaced thousands.

The appeal came during an emergency summit convened Wednesday night by Kenyan President William Ruto, the current chair of the East African Community (EAC).

In a statement released after the virtual meeting, the leaders urged the DRC government to engage directly with all stakeholders, including the M23 rebel group, to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. They also emphasized the need to ensure humanitarian access to affected populations in Goma, a key city in the region that has become a flashpoint in the fighting.

Notably absent from the summit was DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, whose government has accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels—a claim Kigali denies. The meeting was attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

The leaders condemned recent attacks on diplomatic missions in Kinshasa, the DRC capital, where embassies of Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, the United Nations, and France were targeted on Tuesday. They called on the DRC government to safeguard diplomatic properties and personnel, underscoring the volatile political climate in the country.

The summit also announced plans for a joint meeting between the EAC and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which has been actively involved in addressing the crisis in eastern DRC. The SADC was scheduled to hold its own extraordinary summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday to discuss the deteriorating security situation.

The conflict in eastern DRC, rooted in decades of ethnic tensions, competition over natural resources, and foreign interference, has displaced over 6 million people and left millions in need of humanitarian aid. The resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which briefly captured Goma in 2012, has further destabilized the region, complicating efforts to broker peace.

Analysts warn that the crisis could spill over into neighboring countries, threatening regional stability. “The situation in eastern DRC is a ticking time bomb,” said regional security expert Jean-Claude Nkulu. “Without a coordinated regional approach and genuine political will, the cycle of violence will continue.”

As East African leaders prepare for further talks, the international community watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that could bring relief to one of Africa’s most protracted and devastating conflicts. For now, the people of Goma and surrounding areas remain caught in the crossfire, their fate hanging in the balance.