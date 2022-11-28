East African parliamentary games kick off in South Sudan

The 12th edition of the East Africa Inter-Parliamentary Games kicked off on Friday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Jemma Nunu Kumba, the Speaker for the South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) who launched the games, said the event is a testament to the progress made in the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace deal signed by the parties.

“The holding of this 12th edition of the East Africa inter-parliamentary games in Juba by the TNLA is in itself another clear indication that all parties to the peace agreement remain committed to its implementation,” Kumba told legislators from the regional countries.

“Your very presence in Juba at this point in time demonstrates your solidarity and that of all East Africans with the people of South Sudan,” she added.

The games are being attended by legislators from member countries of the East African Community (EAC) regional bloc. These countries include Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Anita Among, the Speaker for the Ugandan parliament said the games seek to unite East Africans.

“The theme of today is about widening and deepening integration, and while we do that we remain brothers and sisters of the East African Community,” Among said.

Moses Wetangula, the Speaker for the Kenyan National Assembly said the games reaffirm commitment to the future of the people of East Africa, adding that colonial boundaries will never hinder regional integration. Enditem