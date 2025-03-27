East Africa’s Digital Skills Initiative Trains 4,000 Youth Ahead of Program Conclusion

A three-year initiative to equip East African youth with critical digital skills has concluded after training over 4,000 individuals, the East African Community (EAC) announced Wednesday.

The Digital Skills for an Innovative East African Industry project, a collaboration between the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) and Germany’s GIZ, aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry demands in the rapidly digitizing region.

The program reported a 90% employment rate among its 124 scholarship-funded master’s graduates, with participants securing roles in tech, finance, and telecommunications. An additional 164 students enrolled in advanced digital courses, while partnerships with 300 private firms and 100 universities strengthened practical training and job placement networks.

“This initiative has created a sustainable ecosystem for digital transformation,” the EAC stated, highlighting the project’s role in preparing youth for sectors like software development, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

The EAC, which includes Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and newer members Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, emphasized the program’s alignment with broader goals of economic integration. Private sector engagement, particularly in Kenya and Rwanda, enabled apprenticeships and direct recruitment, addressing skill shortages in tech-driven industries.

While the project concludes on March 31, stakeholders flagged persistent gaps in rural access to digital infrastructure and gender disparities in tech enrollment. The EAC and GIZ pledged to expand partnerships, with plans to replicate the model in vocational training centers across member states.

“Investing in youth digital literacy isn’t optional—it’s the backbone of East Africa’s industrial future,” said IUCEA Secretary-General Gaspard Banyankimbon