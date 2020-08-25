The East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified the public education on the COVID-19 pandemic and its preventive measures among residents in the municipality.

The three month-long exercise (July to September), is being undertaken in collaboration with OXFAM in Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, will ensure behaviour change to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the area.

It targeted groups at various locations in the area, including; lorry stations, markets, churches, mosques, educational institutions, faith-based organisations and other identifiable locations.

Mr Gariba Sato, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, led the exercise throughout the month of August in the area, educating members of the public on the symptoms and mode of transmission of the disease, and how it could be prevented.

Mr Sato touched on the directives outlined by the government in response to the pandemic urging members of the public to wear their face masks when they went out of their homes, avoid crowded areas, frequently wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

He encouraged them to desist from stigmatising infected persons, who had been treated and discharged and said stigmatising them was not healthy for the fight against the disease.

Mr Sato emphasised the importance of adhering to the preventive protocols, adding that it was the surest way the virus could be defeated in the country.