East Legon Residents Appeal to AMA, NADMO to Stop Chinese Company from Blocking Waterway

Residents of East Legon are sounding the alarm over what they describe as a looming environmental disaster, following construction works by a Chinese company, Top International, which they claim is obstructing a major waterway in the area.

Their concerns follow the aftermath of last Sunday’s heavy downpour, which flooded several homes and left many residents in distress.

Community members say the flooding was exacerbated by construction activities carried out by the Chinese firm, which they accuse of diverting the natural water flow away from their property and into surrounding residential compounds.

According to the residents, Top International has allegedly blocked a key drainage path to prevent water from flowing through their compound, a move that disrupted the natural course of the water.

They noted that in previous years, rainwater safely flowed through a designated gutter system, but this has now been altered.

“Last Sunday’s rainfall broke the barrier between our building and theirs,” one resident said.

“Now, these Chinese nationals want to construct a retaining wall to protect their property. But if that wall goes up, the water will have nowhere to go except into our homes. That will be a disaster waiting to happen.”

Fearing the worst, the residents have issued an urgent appeal to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and other relevant authorities to intervene before the situation worsens.

“We are not against development, but this must not be done at the expense of our safety,” another resident added. “If this retaining wall is built, it will bring untold hardship to the entire community every time it rains.”

They warned that failure by the authorities to act swiftly could result in irreparable damage to properties and potentially endanger lives.

The residents are urging city engineers and environmental officers to assess the situation and halt any further construction that would block the natural water channels.

“We need the support of NADMO and the AMA, not just to stop this illegal construction, but to help develop a proper drainage solution for our community,” the residents stressed.

This appeal comes amid increasing complaints across Accra over unregulated construction activities and poor drainage infrastructure, which have been blamed for recurrent flooding in several urban neighborhoods.