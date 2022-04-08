Easter In Dubai Promo: 20 emerge winners

A total number of 20 people have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Easter in Dubai Promotion.

The promo organised by Engboxx Limited in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and GOIL, will see winners embark on an all-expenses paid five-day trip to Dubai.

The 20 lucky winners were selected at a live draw held on Friday at the NLA premises, with some winners expressing their joy at getting the opportunity to embark on the trip during a phone interaction session.

Madam Jennifer Appiah , Chief Executive Officer of Engboxx Company Limited, revealed that they received over 100, 000 entries for the promo and congratulated the lucky winners, who made the final shortlist for the trip.

Madam Appiah said that the promotion was to enable participants to have a feel of an amazing trip to Dubai during the Easter festivities, something they wouldn’t have dreamt of in their lifetime.

She expressed gratitude to the Director General of NLA and GOIL for coming onboard to support the promo, having promised more exciting promos in the near future.

Madam Priscilla Akuamoah, reading a speech on behalf of Mr Samuel Awuku, Director General of NLA, said they were thrilled to be part of this life-changing opportunity for customers who partook in the promo.

She noted that ENGBOXX Limited was one of the first companies to make use of the relaunched Caritas Lottery Platform which was aimed at supporting the less privileged in society.

“The NLA relaunched the Caritas Lottery Platform to enhance services to corporate Ghana, which brought about the introduction of NLA Good Causes Foundation.

“Through the birth of the Good Causes Foundation, the NLA can give back to the society through four key areas which are Education, Health, Youth and Sports Development, Arts and Culture.

“We are therefore working assiduously to expand the scope of the Caristas brand to help reach a lot more underprivileged persons in Ghana,” she said.

Madam Michelle Darbah Frimpong, the Manager of Customer Care at GOIL, partners of the promo, congratulated customers who emerged winners of the draw wishing them a safe trip to Dubai.

All 20 winners would depart from Ghana on Wednesday for the trip.

