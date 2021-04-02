Reverend Father Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of the St Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Hohoe, says Easter is a time for Christians to reflect soberly on the great sacrifices Jesus Christ made for humanity.

He said Christ paid the ultimate price for the sins of mankind and “this is the time of sober reflections when we go into our lives, see the areas we are excelling to the glory of our Lord and areas we are failing, so we reflect and then amend our lives.”

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Easter was also a moment for Christians to do something sacrificial for somebody who “can also say thank God I met you.”

“It is a time to lay down our lives for the less privilege in our society, forgive, say sorry, and to continue with life.”

He said Christians must also see Easter as a time for preparation for the end and coming of Jesus Christ, adding that “some of us live life ordinarily and we do not care about what happens at any time.”

“We go through life without any reflection, this is the time for us to be reflective of our being here on earth, be aware that the Lord will one day come and take us out of the world so the Church gives us the time from the Lenten Season.”

He said the season which was 40 days before Easter provided Christians with the opportunity to go through their conscience and thoughts to identify the areas they were lagging, failing the Lord and failure to show love to him and fellow neighbours.

Rev. Fr. Benuyenah said “this day may not come in the lives of some people, to some, this is the last Easter celebrations, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Resurrection Sunday. How are you going to go through, how are you going through now, what are you thinking about and what are doing about the graceful moment given you?

“I pray that we take the love and mercy God is showing us now seriously and avail ourselves to the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ that at the end we shall all converge in the Kingdom and continue praising and worshipping Him,” he added.