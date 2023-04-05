Easter Season Should Bring Hope and Revival to Dreams

Across the world, Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ every year.

When we celebrate Easter, we celebrate the fact that when Jesus was crucified, He went to battle with sin and conquered it once and for all.

We no longer need to pay the penalty for our own sins, because Jesus did that for us. Friday was dark and bleak and seemed hopeless to those watching.

But on that Sunday, two thousand years ago, joy was restored in the morning when Jesus appeared to Mary Magdalene outside the tomb. Sunday is the day that changed it all. For her. For the disciples. For all of us.

The Easter season I believe, should inspire people with dormant or even dead dreams to revisit those dreams again.

This is even more relevant given the peculiar economic circumstances that the country finds itself in presently. Many are those who have had dreams and plans truncated, altered or even shattered completely because of the downturns in the economy.

Not only did Jesus die for our sins, but He rose again, defeating sin and death for all time. This brings us much hope because, though our lives are full of sorrow and pain, sickness and unwanted diagnoses, death and betrayal, Jesus’ death brings us hope in the midst of the messiness of life.

Some have dreams that are barely still alive but appear to be at the point of death. Some have dreams that have recently died. Some others believe that their dreams are not only dead,but they are prepared for burial and on the way to the cemetery.

No matter the unfulfilled dreams that you have, the death and resurrection of Christ should bring hope that whatever seems dead can come to life.

No matter the unfulfilled dreams that you have, the death and resurrection of Christ should bring hope that whatever seems dead can come to life. If you can dream it, there's always a way to bring it to life Even if you have tried and seemingly been unsuccessful before, dream again. Do not let fear keep you from stepping out. Do not settle for life as usual. You do have what it takes to accomplish your dreams. Do not believe the lie that says you cannot do it. The will and desire to succeed is all you need to make your dreams a reality.

As the world commemorates the death and resurrection of Christ, let us take the opportunity to reflect and rekindle our love and interests in that project, career, business, relationship, dream etc and believe firmly that ‘dead’ and ‘dormant’ things are bursting back into life everywhere as God’s declaration of REVIVAL takes instant and dramatic effect in our lives.

This is a good season to reflect and embark on a journey of hope, of optimism, of positivity, of confidence. Because it is the celebration of the human spirit and the belief in our dreams that encourage us to keep going.

“Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when dreams come true, there is life and joy.” Proverbs 13:12).

My belief in God, encounter with people/events, exposure to different cultures, coupled with my career and life experiences put me in a good position to remind you that no matter how big or small your dream is, with the right help, It Can Be. Just as Christ died, but on the 3rd, day rose from the dead, so shall your dreams come alive. It is time to dream again!!

Dr. Rev. Joyce Esther DadzieHead, Client Experience, Stanbic Bank