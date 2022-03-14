Eastern Corridor Road Accident Claims Three Lives

Three commuters died on the spot while many others sustained various degrees of injuries after two mini buses collided head-on at Bowiri-Ntrahene on the Jasikan-Hohoe stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road on Saturday.

One of the two mini buses conveying Muslims, who were returning from a wedding ceremony at Dayi-Nkwanta in the Republic of Togo via Kadjebi collided with another Sprinter bus with passengers from Accra head-on at a portion of the road near Bowiri-Ntrahene.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Michael Asiedu, the Jasikan Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, who confirmed the accident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said three people died on the spot, while others with various degrees of injuries were conveyed to Jasikan and Hohoe Government Hospitals for medical attention.

Supt. Asiedu said Police initial investigation suggested that the one of the two mini buses coming from Jasikan direction overtook a car and collided with the Sprinter mini Bus, which was travelling to Kadjebi from Hohoe.

Ghana News Agency checks, Sunday, from the health facilities suggest that the victims conveyed to the Hospitals were doing well.