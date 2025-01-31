Eastern DRC Crisis Deepens as Hundreds of Thousands Flee Renewed Violence

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has sounded the alarm over a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes following a surge in violent clashes.

The fighting, which erupted on January 23 between the M23 armed group and government forces, has displaced both residents and previously uprooted populations, pushing an already fragile region to the brink.

The conflict has centered around Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, as well as nearby towns like Sake and Minova. These areas are home to densely populated displacement camps, where tens of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs), including vulnerable women and children, had sought refuge. Now, even these camps are being abandoned as families flee for safety. Over 300,000 people have reportedly vacated displacement sites on the outskirts of Goma alone, leaving behind empty shelters and a growing sense of desperation.

The needs on the ground are staggering. Displaced families are in urgent need of shelter, food, clean water, and medical assistance. Protection services for women and children are also critical, as are basic essentials like blankets, mats, and cooking utensils. However, delivering aid has become increasingly difficult. Escalating violence has forced IOM and other humanitarian organizations to suspend operations in the most affected areas, cutting off life-saving assistance to thousands.

IOM has been working tirelessly to support displaced and host communities in Goma and surrounding areas. The organization provides emergency shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, while also monitoring population movements through its Displacement Tracking Matrix. Yet, these efforts are being severely hampered by insecurity and a lack of funding. By the end of 2024, only 51% of the Humanitarian Response Plan for the DRC had been funded, leaving a significant gap in resources. The 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which seeks 2.5billion,includesanurgentappealfor2.5billion,includesanurgentappealfor50 million to address the immediate needs arising from this new wave of displacement.

Amy Pope, IOM Director General, has joined the UN Secretary-General in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and full humanitarian access. “Millions of people were already displaced by years of conflict in eastern DRC, and humanitarian needs were massive. With the current alarming upsurge in fighting, an already dire situation is rapidly becoming very much worse,” Pope said. She emphasized the need for a comprehensive response that integrates humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts, with communities at the center of the solution.

The crisis in eastern DRC is not new. The region has been plagued by decades of instability, with over 120 armed groups, including M23, vying for control of resources and territory. Before this latest escalation, the DRC was already grappling with one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with over 6.9 million people displaced nationwide. The renewed violence threatens to push these numbers even higher, potentially triggering cross-border refugee flows and further destabilizing the region.

IOM’s global efforts in 2024 provided life-saving support to nearly 32 million people across 168 countries, including programs for internally displaced persons in over 20 nations. However, the scale of the crisis in the DRC underscores the urgent need for increased international attention and resources. Without immediate action, the suffering of displaced communities will only deepen, and the humanitarian response will remain paralyzed.

The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this crisis. The people of eastern DRC need more than just emergency aid—they need lasting solutions to break the cycle of displacement and violence. As the international community grapples with multiple global challenges, the plight of the Congolese people must not be forgotten. Time is running out, and the stakes could not be higher.