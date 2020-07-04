The Voter Registration Exercise in the Eastern Region is progressing smoothly with the observance of the covid-19 preventive protocols.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some selected registration centres in the New Juaben South Municipality including the Wesley International School, St Dominic Primary School and the Housing Corporation Centre saw party agents and security personnel at all the centres.

The Wesley International School Registration Centres 1 and 2 at Adweso near Koforidua had registered 549 and 317 applicants, respectively, for the first three days.

The St Dominic Primary School Registration Centre 1 had registered 233 applicants, Centre 2 had registered 305, with the Housing Corporation Centre registering 354.

The Registration Officer at the St Dominic Primary 1 Registration Centre, Mr Ampate Kodua, told the GNA that the exercise had been smooth except for the intermittent slowing down of the machines.

Mr Robert Opata Mate-Wayo, the Registration Officer for the Housing Corporation Centre, mentioned a few challenges with the registration machine but said measures had been put in place to rectify it.

In all the centres visited, there were hand sanitizers, veronica buckets with water and soap for hand washing, and thermometer guns to check the temperatures of applicants before being allowed to the centres.

