Mr. Benjamin Oduro Asante the Eastern Regional Director for the National Service has admonished the just-ended service personnel in the country to be of good behaviour in their second places of work.

He said, most of them sometimes forget their good lifestyle adopted during their service period and practise the vices at their next work places which end up ruining their future.

“When you show comportment and hardworking habit at your next work places the employers can recommend you for a permanent stay ” he cautioned.

Mr Oduro said this during a Dinner and Awards night event organised by the Eastern Region National Service Personnel Association (NaSPA) in Koforidua to mark the end of year 2019/2020 service.

The event brought together district executives in the region.

The NaSPA awards were in the portfolio for the; Best district of the year, which went to the New Juabeng Municipal Assembly, Best service personnel of the year went to Mr. Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, Entrepreneur of the year was Ms Alice Frimponmaa Boateng, Most influential male of the year was Mr. Emmanuel Tondey, Most outstanding executive of the year was Mr. Kwabena Asante Aboagye, and Popular with purpose of the year was Mr. Philip Sasu Opoku.

The awardees and the district executives were given citation of honour and certificates of honour respectively.

Mr. Andrew Akuffo, the Eastern Regional President for NaSPA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, his tenure of office saw the improvement in unity among his district executives who also worked hand in hand to make the end of year service successful.

The awards also went to the portfolio for the; Entertainment personality of the year, Best discipline district executive of the year, Most affable executive of the year, Most hard working regional executive of the year, Activist of the year, and blogger of the year.