Eastern Region: NDC Outlines Vision For PWDs

Source: Martin Kwame Henyoh

The Eastern Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress NDC have engaged Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in the Eastern region to outline the party’s vision for them.

In light of this, the Eastern Regional leadership of the party has instituted an outdoor committee to supervise the broader vision of the party to the disability group in the Eastern region.

The Eastern Regional Secretary for the NDC, Baba Jamar Kone, highlighted that the initiative is a national project to be effected in all regions and constituencies.

Baba Jamar Kone said, “This is one of the strategic policies the party considered for PWDs in the 2020 manifesto, which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decided to imitate for political expediency.”

“Most of the policies of the NDC are disability friendly, and the NDC policy for the disabilities are not purposely for votes but to create the awareness and prepare the PWD for key positions in politics.”

In contrasting the vision of the NDC to that of the NPP, Baba Jamar Kone advised PWDs to opt for the NDC policies to enable them to actualize their political careers and visions.

Meanwhile, the NDC Disabilities Regional Coordinator, Richard Annor Yeboah, defined the role of the Committee, saying it is targeting at least 20 to 30 thousand PWDs.

He maintained that the NDC policies for PWDs in the 2020 manifesto section 7.33 page 79 have some significant proposals for PWDs, adding that going forward and upon securing the victory of the party in the 2024 election, it will create sustainable jobs for persons living with disabilities in Ghana to reduce the burden on family and society.