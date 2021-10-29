Eastern Region Police solicit sustained public support to fight emerging crime

Chief Superintendent Mr Raymond Kofi Erzuah, Ag Eastern Regional Operations Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has called for sustained public support to help the police deal with emerging crimes more effectively.

He said Ghana had one of the best security in the West African sub-region to fight criminal activities and ensure adequate public safety.

However, the police largely responsible for internal security needed sustained public support to succeed.

Addressing members of the New Juaben South Municipal Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) in Koforidua, Mr Erzuah also called for a good rapport between citizens and government, stressing: “the relationship between government and citizens is very important in maintaining security.”

He said the police administration was doing its best in protecting life and property but needed the assistance of the people to guarantee total security and public safety, saying: “But let’s allow the system to work, let’s allow the laws to work.”

He noted that fighting crime remained a shared responsibility, involving all citizens.

However, people in revered positions intervene when alleged offenders are arrested and in the process undermined security personnel’s morale in fighting crime effectively.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the New Juaben South Municipal organised the IPDC meeting in partnership with national security to highlight the need for public safety and security in the municipality.

The IPDC comprises representatives of political parties, religious bodies, national security, NCCE, traditional authorities and the media, represented by the Ghana News Agency, among other notable groups.

Members were taken through grievance handling procedures, the public order act 1994 (Act 491), vigilantism and related offences act 2019 as well as alternative dispute resolution procedures.

Mr Erzuah advised political parties and other groups to always follow the public order act in organising public events or demonstrations such that it would not infringe on the rights of other citizens or cause destruction to life or public property.

He reminded the public that firearms or any offensive weapons were not allowed in public events and that the police had the power to arrest and search without a warrant on sufficient suspicion of anyone possessing such weapons.

He also warned against activities of vigilantism and land guards and that, “The formation and organisation and promotion of vigilantism is an offence and offenders are liable to not less than 10 years imprisonment and not more than 15 years.”

He said the police had identified about 27 active vigilantism groups across the country and called on the youth not to avail themselves of such criminal activities.

He urged political parties to stop the formation and organisation of vigilantism. “Let’s all ensure we make our laws work and develop our country to the level that will attract more investors.”

Mr Francis Cobbah, New Juaben South Municipal Director of NCCE, highlighted some emerging criminal engagements like kidnapping, robbery, and ritual killings that threatened national peace and security and must be tackled by all.

He urged citizens to report to the security agencies suspicious activities of foreigners or persons that could undermine the security of the country.

He said insecurity in the sub-region could have a spillover effect on Ghana and advised all citizens to be security conscious to help maintain the existing peace.

He also enjoined political parties to often preach peace to their followers, indicating that any insecurity could affect investment flow into Ghana and also place a huge financial burden on the state for preventing crime and maintaining law and order.

Mr Appiah Kwaku Boateng, Executive Director of 4-H Ghana, raised concerns about the independence of the police service in maintaining law and order since they were often “biased towards the government in power, instead of the citizens.”

He said the trend must be reversed to allow the Ghana Police Service to deliver on its mandate as stipulated in the 1992 constitution.