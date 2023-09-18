Eastern Region PSWU hold 11th quadrennial conference

The Eastern Regional Office of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has held its 11th quadrennial delegates conference to elect new council members for the region.

The conference also celebrated the shared commitment to public services and reaffirmed the council officers’ dedication to serving the public, upholding the highest standards of professionalism, and ensuring that the needs and concerns of its members are heard and addressed.

Speaking to delegates in Koforidua, Mr. Benard Adjei, General Secretary of PSWU, said with the support of the council members at the various regions, the National Council members have been able to introduce the PSWU fund that grants all members soft loans at a 15 percent annual interest rate.

Currently, he said the National Council members have introduced the “critical illness fund,” which caters for cancer, stroke, heart, and kidney diseases.

“One thing about it is that you (all members) are not going to pay anything for this,” he said, adding, that, “the dues that you have already paid to us, we have agreed with your divisions to put aside some of that money in the fund.”

Also, “should the unexpected happen to anyone, the person can write to the divisional chairperson of PSWU for onward processing to get the fund to cater for such diseases.”

He urged the public service workers that the union would ensure it continued to engage and work with the appropriate authorities to make sure that their interests were protected.

About 300 council members from the different branches of the union attended the conference in Koforidua, including representatives from the Kwabeng, Odumase-Krobo, Begoro, Kade, Takorase, Nkawkaw, Donkorkrom, Akosombo, Mampong Akuapim, Akim Swedru, Akim Oda, and other parts.

Mr. Ernest Kwame Billy, Acting National Vice Chairperson of PSWU of the TUC, swore the newly elected officers who included Mr. Ebenezer Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Chairperson; and Mr. Sukai Abudu Issah, the Regional Vice Chairperson.

Others were Madam Evelyn Asante Obuobisa, the Regional Vice Chairperson (woman); Mr. Patrick Agyei, the Regional First Trustees; and Mr. Michael Amanor Ahuno, the Regional Second Trustees; Mr. Kingsford Akorful, the Regional Youth Committee Chairperson; and Madam Abigail Ahorbu, the Regional Youth Committee Vice Chairperson.

The rest included Mr. Alexander Yiadom Boakye, the Regional Youth Committee Secretary; Madam Helina Osei-Poku, the Regional Women’s Committee Chairperson; Madam Olga Quasi, the Regional Women’s Committee Vice Chairperson; and Madam Rejoice Biscoff, the Regional Women’s Committee Secretary.

The Public Services Workers’ Union is a trade union representing public sector workers in Ghana.