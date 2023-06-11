Eastern Region records decline in Malaria deaths

The Eastern Region recorded a total of 14 deaths from malaria in 2022 as against 29 deaths recorded in 2021

There was a total of 31,489 admissions at the various health facilities across the districts in the region due to malaria in 2021 and 36,285 admissions of malaria in 2022.

Ms Naomi Hagan, Eastern Regional Focal Person for malaria told GNA there was a significant improvement in malaria control in the region including deaths due to several factors.

There is improvement in case management, social and behavioural change communication, usage of the Insecticide Treated Bed nets (ITNs) as well as other activities to improve malaria situation in the region.

The point of mass distribution of the ITNs has been very successful in all the districts as well as the continuous distribution of the ITNs at Ante natal clinics and Child Welfare Clinics to ensure every household owed a bed net to prevent mosquito bites.

As part of activities to further reduce the malaria burden in the region, she indicated that 10 districts in the region had been identified for Larvae Source Management (LSM) as well as environmental management to reduce malaria infections in those areas.

The districts are, New Juaben North and South, Abuakwa South, Akuapem South, Asuogyaman, Lower-Manya Krobo, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Suhum, West-Akim and Yilo Krobo.

In collaboration with the Zoomlion company Limited, 100 spraying operatives had been trained for the LSM exercise to get rid of mosquitoes scheduled from June this month until the end of the year.

She noted that that all other activities such as the Intermittent Preventive Treatment (IPT) for pregnant women was steadily ongoing and appealed to people to sleep under the treated bed nets in addition to keeping their environments clean to complement efforts of the Ghana health Service to be able to eliminate malaria.