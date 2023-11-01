Eastern Region: Ursula pays a courtesy call on New Juaben Paramount Chief

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount chief of New Juaben, Nana Kwaku Boateng III.

The purpose of the meeting was to formally inform the chief and his traditional leaders of the 2023 Eastern Region Girls in ICT celebration in the community.

Nana Kwaku Boateng III commended the minister for the strides made in her Ministry. He noted his resolve to build a girls’ school for his people, hence applauded the initiative.

“The girl child development is a priority to me and I will gladly support any initiative that puts girls first.” he said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful formally invited the traditional leaders to the climax of the Girls in ICT celebration and solicited their support to educate and encourage young girls in learning ICT programmes.

The Minister was accompanied by some members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications, the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, Directors and officers from her Ministry and its agencies.