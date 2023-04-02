Eastern Regional Hospital receives support from Projects Abroad

The Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua has received 40 pillows with protective cases and six slide sheets from a volunteer of Projects Abroad, an international volunteering and internship organisation.

The volunteer, Caitlin Smyth, did her eight-week internship at the hospital through the organisation’s Medical Project.

Caitlin assisted with stroke nursing and other related issues through which she identified that some of the beds at the female medical ward lacked pillows, slides and sheets.

Upon her return to Scotland, she raised funds to provide the items to the ward.

Projects Abroad offers opportunities to young people on internship with varied professional backgrounds such as nursing, medicine, and teaching, who either want to share their experience or gain knowledge through volunteerism.

The items were presented on Caitlin’s behalf by Pastor Eric Ekow Ewusi, the Eastern Regional Manager of the organisation, and received by Madam Dorcas Oppong Ameyaw, the Hospital’s Human Resource Manager.

She expressed appreciation to the organisation for the support through its internship programmes and to the volunteer for her thoughtfulness towards a worthy cause.

Anita Adomako, the Country Director, Projects Abroad, said the organisation would build upon its long-standing relations with the hospital and called on other institutions to open-up for partnerships of mutual benefits.