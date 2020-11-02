Economics Business Market

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister, has commissioned two-storey-92-Unit stores at Asamankese to enhance local economics in the municipality.

The Minister, whiles commending the Assembly for the project, tasked the Municipal Chief Executive to ensure that the stores were allocated to the deserved traders to avoid any agitation.

Mr. Seth Oduro-Boadu, Lower West Akyem Municipal Chief Executive, said the facility funded from the Internally Generated Fund and the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) at a cost of Ghc 6,200,000, would be christened “Nana Hemaa Market Square”.

Osabarima Adu Darko, Chief of Asamankese, thanked the Assembly for the project and assured that the facility would be put to good use to achieve the intended purpose.

