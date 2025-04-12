Eastern Regional Minister Halts China Mall Project in Koforidua for Environmental Impact Assessment

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has called for an immediate halt to the ongoing China Mall project in Koforidua, citing concerns over potential environmental hazards.

The directive was issued during a familiarization tour across parts of the region aimed at assessing the state of essential services and infrastructure.

The minister, accompanied by regional officials, toured several key installations from Koforidua to Krobo, including the Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The objective, she noted, was to engage with service providers, understand their challenges firsthand, and propose sustainable solutions for regional development.

The China Mall project, proposed by a group of Chinese investors, is earmarked for construction near the Kenkey Factory Traffic Light — a location identified as a waterlogged area.

The mall, once completed, is expected to be the largest of its kind in Koforidua and is projected to generate significant employment opportunities for the youth.

However, Hon. Awatey raised serious environmental concerns, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive impact assessment before the project can proceed.

“We must prioritize the safety and environmental sustainability of our communities. This project has potential, but we must ensure it does not exacerbate flooding or compromise the wellbeing of residents,” she stated.

In response, the investors have expressed their commitment to addressing the concerns and have agreed to deploy advanced engineering technologies to mitigate the impact of flooding in the area.

They assured regional authorities of their willingness to cooperate fully with environmental experts and regulatory bodies.

The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council is expected to collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other relevant institutions to conduct the necessary assessments and provide recommendations moving forward.

While the project holds promise for economic growth and job creation, Hon. Awatey’s intervention underscores the importance of balancing development with environmental responsibility.