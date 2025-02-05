Eastern Regional Minister Outlines Ambitious Development Agenda

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has spelled out a comprehensive developmental agenda for the region, prioritising key areas such as youth unemployment, education, health, responsible mining, infrastructure, and others.

The move aims to help lift the image of the Eastern region.

She emphasised the need to make sure that miners do responsible mining so that our forests, lands, and water bodies are protected to help improve water and sanitation issues by providing quality and safe drinking water to the people of the Eastern Region.

The minister promised to boost youth employment to realise her vision for the Eastern region.

Hon Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey delivered the message during her first meeting with staff at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

She however calls for collaborative effort to tackle the deplorable nature of the road network and to look forward to a region with expanded access to farming communities so that stakeholders can transport foodstuffs easily to market centres.

She also advised the staff to put aside any political differences and focus on things that unite them with the desire to build a better future for the people of the Eastern Region.

On his part, the Eastern Regional Regional Coordinating Director also calls for collaboration and unity to achieve the common goal.