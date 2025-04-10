Eastern Regional Minister Refutes Allegations of Fertilizer Diversion in Yilo Krobo

The Office of the Eastern Regional Minister has strongly denied allegations made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Yilo Krobo, accusing local National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives of colluding with a representative of the Minister to divert and sell fertilizers meant for farmers.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Minister’s office described the claims as “baseless, unfounded, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image” of the Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey.

The controversy follows the recent distribution of fertilizers from a zonal warehouse in Somanya, which serves multiple districts including Yilo Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Akuapem North.

The NPP in Yilo Krobo had alleged that a portion of the fertilizers meant for farmers in the area had been sold, resulting in a shortfall that affected over 1,500 farmers.

However, the Minister’s office provided a detailed timeline of events, noting that the warehouse had been under police control since December 2024, following a standoff between NDC and NPP youth groups over attempts to remove fertilizers under suspicious circumstances after the NPP lost power.

According to the Minister’s aide, Emmanuel Akumatey Okrah, the recent distribution exercise was conducted by officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), based on verified farmer data, and not by the Regional Minister or her representatives.

“To avert any further clashes, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by key stakeholders, including the Ghana Police Service, MoFA officials, smallholder farmer representatives, and members of the NDC youth group who had secured the warehouse since December,” the release explained.

Responding directly to the NPP’s claim that 850 bags were allocated but only 479 distributed, the Minister’s office questioned the mathematical credibility of the numbers and called on the NPP to provide evidence of the alleged illegal sale, including the identities of buyers and registration numbers of vehicles allegedly used in the operation.

“The release fails to produce a shred of evidence to support its claims, relying instead on propaganda and numerical inconsistencies,” Okrah stated.

The Eastern Regional Minister reaffirmed her commitment to promoting food security and supporting farmers in the region. Her office called on the public to disregard what it called “unjustified propaganda” and encouraged the NPP to seek redress through appropriate legal or investigative channels rather than “media theatrics.”