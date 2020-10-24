Eastern Regional NABCO trainees have celebrated two years of working in the scheme with a call on the beneficiaries to work hard to justify the opportunity given them.

Mr Isaac Appau Gyasi, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, said the freeze on employment into the public sector, accounted for the huge graduate unemployment and assured that government was bent on creating job opportunities for the youth.

According to him, government was investing over three-billion cedis in allowances of the beneficiaries and urged them to take their work at the various institutions seriously.

Alhaji Seidu Ibrahim the Eastern Regional NABCO Coordinator said, over 7,401 beneficiaries were in the NABCO in the region and hinted that government was working to put them on permanent employment.

Mr Dennis Katakyie, President NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) later inaugurated two leaders for the NABTAG in the region and appealed to them to vote for the NPP, come December 7.