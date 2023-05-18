Eastern Regional NRSA donates healthcare items to St Joseph Hospital

The Eastern Regional National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has donated healthcare and hygiene products to the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua to support health workers in the emergency ward.

The items, including boxes of gloves, disinfectants, antiseptics, hand sanitizers, tissues, and toilet paper, were presented to the Medical Director during a visit to the emergency unit in the hospital.

Mr Daniel Wuaku, the Eastern Regional Director of the NRSA said the donation was part of the 7th United Nations Road Safety Week event organized in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council.

The week celebration was themed: “Rethinking Mobility” and aimed at encouraging walking, cycling and the use of public transport to achieve the global action plan of reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2030.

Mr Wuaku noted that according to analysis, the hospital recorded the highest referral cases of victims of road crashes in the region due to its niche in quality healthcare services.

Dr Osei Kissi, the Medical Director of the St Joseph Hospital said currently the hospital was treating about 50 victims of road crashes consisting of 15 females.

“We receive cases of road crashes from all over the country irrespective of the location and distance of the accident. On average, the hospital receives three cases per day,” he noted.

Dr Kissi thanked the NRSA in the Eastern Region for the visit and for donating healthcare and hygiene items to the hospital to encourage workers in the hospital.