Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah, Chairman of the Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA), has encouraged football clubs to capitalize on opportunities available on social media to attract investors.

According to him, creating accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and especially YouTube would enhance the image of clubs and enable them to sell their products to the outside world.

He was speaking to over 60 juvenile club owners and administrators at a meeting in Koforidua to deliberate on the way forward for juvenile football in the region.

He noted that the time had come for club owners to share excerpts of their training and matches on social media to attract interest from financiers to cushion their efforts.

Mr. Asamoah said football had evolved and modern ways must be implored to develop football at all levels so that club owners can reap from the investment they have made over the years.

He recounted how through social media investors have been calling him to support his football club Kotoku Royals FC as a result of sharing information about the club on their social media platforms.

He indicated, “This is the way to go now if they want to portray their players and the club and every investor will be interested to partner their club once they see they are managing the club professionally.”