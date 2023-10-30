Eat Drink Music Festival Lives Up To Its Promises

The Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival was a huge success, attracting over 10,000 attendees and featuring more than 50 vendors. The festival, which took place in Accra over the weekend, lived up to its promises and left a lasting impression on both vendors and attendees.

Held on October 28th and 29th, 2023 at the Untamed Empire in Accra, the inaugural edition of the festival provided an excellent platform for networking and showcased the vibrant culture and arts of Ghana.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of renowned music executive, author, and entrepreneur, Dr. Mathew Knowles, along with his wife. Their presence added to the excitement and prestige of the event.

The organizers of the festival ensured that safety and security measures were implemented as promised. Attendees were able to enjoy a wide range of fun games, including the FIFA Game tournament, boxing machine, bottle challenge, big chess, tik tak toe, and arm wrestling. The festival also made provision for children by creating a secure playground with nannies to watch over them as they play.

In addition to the thrilling activities, attendees were spoiled for choice with a variety of beverages and food options. The Eat Drink Music Festival truly offered the perfect blend of entertainment and business networking opportunities.

Both vendors and attendees are eagerly anticipating the next edition of the festival in 2024, as it promises to be even bigger and better.