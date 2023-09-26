EBANX now in Ghana and 7 other African countries

EBANX, a Brazilian FinTech unicorn that provides payment solutions for emerging markets, is expanding its presence in Africa, including Ghana.

The company initially launched in Africa in September 2022. Earlier this week, during its seventh Payments Summit in São Paulo, Brazil, the tech company announced its strategic expansion into the Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

This expansion allows EBANX to facilitate local payments for global merchants in these countries, bringing its total presence in Africa to 11 countries, covering Northern, Western, East, and Southern Africa.

EBANX is also expanding its payment services to more countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Bahamas and Jamaica. This increases its coverage to 17 Latin American countries and 29 countries globally, including the recent inclusion of India.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Wiza Jalakasi, EBANX’s director of Africa market development, emphasised the company’s collaborations with multiple African payment providers and global merchants. In Nigeria, they offer bank transfers, card processing, and USSD options, while in Kenya, they collaborate with M-PESA, and in South Africa, they work with Ozow. They also work with global merchants in e-commerce, SaaS, and gaming, with a focus on the gaming sector due to its growth potential and cost-effective digital content production.

This expansion provides African consumers with more payment options for online shopping, especially benefiting those without access to traditional banking services.