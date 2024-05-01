Eben Tetteh Is New Supreme Africa Heavyweight King

WABA is spreading its wings very fast and this time history was made in Togo when Ghanaian Ebenezer Tetteh captured the vacant Supreme Africa Heavyweight Championship by defeating Togolese Ayaovi Agbonson by TKO inside 35 second of the 5th round.

It’s truly inspiring to see dedicated trainers like Edward Otu Arthur and Emmanuel Adu-Tutu leading their athletes to victory in the heavyweight Supreme Africa WABA title.

Their commitment and hard work are essential to the success of the athletes they train.

As they set their sights on the WABA world title, we wish them continued success and hope their efforts will be rewarded with more achievements in the boxing world.

Congratulations to the team Ebenezer Tetteh for their hard work and this significant accomplishment!

Thank you Ayaovi Agbonson for your heroic display and thank TOGO for your great hospitality

They call it AFRICA…..we call it HOME

By Ricketts Kofi Darku, WABA Commissioner to West Africa