Thursday, November 28, 2024
    Ebenezer Adjei Celebrates Major Victory with Black Panthers Boxing Gym Fighters

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ebenezer Adjei, head trainer of the Black Panthers Boxing Gym, is relishing the success of his fighters following a string of impressive victories on the recent Box Office Promotions bill. Adjei, known as “Coach Killer,” masterminded the victory of five boxers, who clinched continental titles, further cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s top boxing coaches.

    On 24th November 2024, Adjei’s fighters delivered a stellar performance, with former Black Bomber Joseph Commey—also known as “Jaguar”—securing the UBO Africa Lightweight title. Commey, a Commonwealth Games silver medalist and African Games gold medalist, triumphed in a spectacular bout, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

    Other standout victories on the night included Prince Patel, who defended his UBO Africa/IBF Welterweight title; Bradley Townsend, who retained the WBA Pan Africa Super Lightweight title; and Tony Bange, who secured the UBO World Super Middleweight title. These victories capped off a successful weekend for Black Panthers Gym, which had boxers in action from Friday through Sunday.

    Adjei’s coaching prowess also played a pivotal role in young Bernard Ankrah’s win over Stephen Coffie of the Bronx Gym, as Ankrah triumphed on points in a hotly contested match on the Ayitey Powers Promotions bill.

    Coach Adjei, who also trains Michael Abban, known as the “Black Spider,” and multiple-title holder Alfred Lamptey, aka “Showtime,” described the victories as the result of hard work and strategic planning. “It’s been a challenging but rewarding experience, especially with so many of my fighters involved in back-to-back bouts,” he said. “The hard work is paying off, and these victories are a testament to the dedication of the entire team.”

