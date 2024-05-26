Ebenezer Asante Urges Africans to Embrace Digital Transformation and Unlock Their Potential

MTN Group’s Senior Vice President, Ebenezer Asante, has called on Africans to embrace their vast potential and the promising future of digital transformation.

Speaking in Accra ahead of this year’s AU Day celebrations, themed “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century,” Asante reiterated MTN’s dedication to investing in educational and digital initiatives aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of its 288 million subscribers across 17 markets.

Asante emphasized that the future is digital, and rapid development will be driven by technological advancements. He highlighted the urgent need to accelerate digital skills acquisition, essential for preparing Africa’s next generation. MTN is committed to supporting Africans in acquiring the necessary skills to become educated digital citizens, underscoring the company’s commitment to the continent’s growth.

Addressing the public, Asante assured that MTN is focused on bridging the gender gap, prevalent in many communities where it operates. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing greater access to women and children, recognizing this as a just and fair initiative.

Asante acknowledged the pivotal role of technological innovations in educating Africans. He detailed MTN Group’s contributions towards developing educated digital citizens through various initiatives across its African markets. “As a Pan-African Champion, MTN understands the importance of responding to society’s needs and complementing nation-state efforts to drive real development through partnerships and purposeful private and public sector collaborations,” he stated.

He continued, “We are proud of the work accomplished through MTN’s Foundations, consistently investing in schools, libraries, digital centers, and various other educational resources for many communities. MTN’s Digital Skills Academy, for example, will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare Africans for future jobs.”

On the occasion of Africa Union Day, MTN calls on all stakeholders to support the building of digital African economies, businesses, and societies. As a leader in providing digital solutions, MTN remains committed to driving progress and fostering meaningful change across Africa.