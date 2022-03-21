Ebenezer Frimpong names 30 male players for North-West hockey Tournament

Coach Ebenezer Frimpong, head coach of the national male hockey team has shortlisted 30 players for the North-West hockey tournament in Abuja, Nigeria.

The tournament which is expected to commence from 25th to 30th June, 2022 would serve as a training session for the team towards the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham from the 28th July to 10th August, 2022.

Ebenezer Frimpong who double as the head of sports at GRA is optimistic of delivering topnotch performance with his crop of players at the event.

The selection was based on players performance, tactical discipline both on and off the field, ability to adopt to hard training among others.

The shortlisted players comprises of both foreign and local players.

Goal keepers

1. Eugene Acheampong (GRA)

2. Tyche Duisburg Offei (Exchequers)

3. Benjamin Acquah (Police)

4. Daniel Anim ( GRA)

Defenders

1. Alfred Ntiamoah (Police)

2. Charles Abbiw (Police)

3. Ernest Obeng Opoku (GRA)

4. Luke Damalie (GRA)

5. Samuel Akpene AGBELI (Prisons)

6. Derrick Owusu Lee (France)

7. Stephen Ofosu Asamoah (Army)

8. Mohammed Osumanu (Army)

9. Rapheal Agyapong (Prisons)

10. Clifford Semabiah (Legonite)

MIDFIELDERS

1. Matthew Damalie (GRA)

2. Elorm Akaba (Exchequers)

3. Samuel Afari (Exchequers)

4. Elikem Akaba (Exchequers)

5. Nicholas Nyarko (Army)

6. Sylvester Apronti (Army)

7. Christopher Dogbe (GRA)

8. David Obeng Brako (Italy)

FORWARDS

1. Johnny Botsio (Exchequers)

2. Michael Baiden (South Africa)

3. Francis Lartey Tettey (Exchequers)

4. Benjamin Kwofie ( Army)

5. Richard Adjei ( Police)

6. Godsway Addae (Italy)

7. Emmanuel Ankomah (Army)

8. Charles Asante (Legonite)