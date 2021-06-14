The Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mamprobi, has observed a “Professional Sunday” by wearing their professional (work) attires to church.

Some of the church members were dressed in nursing uniforms, some wore stethoscopes, while others were in police uniforms to showcase their various professions.

DSP Reverend Jonas Amoako-Bekoe, in his police uniform, gave the sermon on the theme: Sow Seeds of Faith” and called on Christians to exercise patience in their journey of life.

“Do not become impatient because someone seems to be progressing ahead of you in life,” he said.

“Some of your friends and family may have planted tomato seeds, which takes barely three months to bear fruits, while you may have planted cocoa seeds, which may take years to grow.”

DSP Rev. Amoako-Bekoe admonished Christians to trust in God and believe that once they had sown seeds of faith, they would definitely grow.

“Be patient and trust God,” he said.

Rev. Daniel Asante, the Minister in-Charge, led the congregation to pray for the various professions within the church.

They also prayed for public and civil servants, the self-employed, artisans, the clergy and church workers, and the unemployed for God to grant them their heart desires.

