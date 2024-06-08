Ebenezer Senior High Wins Inaugural Thespians Drama Competition

The Ebenezer Senior High School, in the Greater Accra Region, has emerged winners of the first edition of Thespians Second Cycle Drama Competition for secondary and technical schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The school beat 13 other schools to win the competition organised by the Theatrical harmony production.

It was an exciting moment as the students left the audience thrilled with their passion and creativity in drama. All the 14 schools that competed showed extraordinary skills and talent bringing stories to life. The Opportunities Industrialisation Technical Institute placed second while Presbyterian Senior High School, Adieso picked the third position.

The competition was aimed at bringing back storytelling and drama in Senior High Schools, as well as reviving the dying art of storytelling, promoting reading habits and improving social interactions.

The winners were awarded a trophy, while certificates for participation were given to all schools, and special prizes awarded to individuals who excelled in their performance.

Professor Awo Mana Asiedu, Acting Director, School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, said it was necessary for students to develop interest in studying storytelling, understanding it and have the passion for it.

Mr Harry Ballard, Officer In-Charge of Arts and Culture, Ghana TVET Service, said the competition brought out the rich culture in the stories, which were the hallmark of the Ghanaian tradition and exposed the students to their cultural heritage as a people.

He appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to place more emphasis on culture and art, adding that organizing a programme like this would help the students know their culture and traditions.

The Thespians Second Cycle Drama Competition is a storytelling competition for Senior High School students that also sort to tap into the rock elements of storytelling like drama, folk songs, riddles and proverbs. During the competition, contesting schools perform their own storylines.