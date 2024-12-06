Ebenezer Tetteh Faces Dillian Whyte in High-Stakes Heavyweight Clash

Ghanaian heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh (23-1, 20 KOs) is preparing for the biggest fight of his career against former WBC World Heavyweight title contender Dillian Whyte (30-3, 20 KOs) on 15 December 2024.

The eagerly anticipated bout will take place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, promising boxing fans an exciting night of action.

Headlining the “Rock ‘n’ Roll” event, promoted by Platform Sport, Tetteh’s fight will also feature rising talents like Thomas Carty, Mike Perez, and Sedem Ama, among others. For Tetteh, this is more than just a chance to enhance his reputation on the global stage—it represents a crucial opportunity for redemption and progress.

Tetteh remains unbeaten on home soil, with his only professional loss coming in 2019 against current IBF World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The crushing defeat, which came in just 130 seconds, marked Tetteh’s debut outside Ghana. Since then, he has bounced back with four consecutive victories, the most recent of which was a triumph over Togolese heavyweight Ayaovi Agbonson (6-2, 6 KOs) in April 2024.

Now, Tetteh faces Whyte, a battle-hardened boxer who has fought the likes of Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1, 24 KOs). Whyte, once on the cusp of world title glory, has faced his share of setbacks. His 2022 loss to Fury in a title bout was a blow to his career, and a 2023 pre-fight drug test controversy further dampened his momentum. However, after a thorough investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing, Whyte made a strong return earlier this year, defeating Christian Hammer (27-12, 17 KOs) in a third-round stoppage.

Both fighters come into the December showdown with something to prove. Tetteh, determined to bounce back from his only loss and continue his rise, and Whyte, eager to regain his place among the heavyweight elite. The clash of styles, determination, and ambition promises to deliver an unforgettable night of boxing.