EBID appoints Dr. Ashimolowo as new Vice-President Operations

The 75th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), unanimously appointed Dr. Olagunju M. O. Ashimolowo, as Vice-President in charge of Operations.

Dr Ashimolowo brings on board wealth of relevant experience which will further strengthen and consolidate the Banks operations and governance framework.

Before his appointment Dr. Ashimolowo held the position of Director, Internal Audit and Evaluation of Operations for over four (4) years at the Bank.

He had previously held the position of Group Office Auditor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) for nine (9) years.

Dr. Olagunju M.O. ASHIMOLOWO, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), is an international banking and finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in Financial Management, Governance Risk Management, Compliance and Internal Controls.

He holds MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos, Master of Applied Business Research (MABR), and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from SBS Swiss Business School, Zurich, Switzerland.

EBID is a leading regional Investment and Development Bank, based in Lomé, Togo Republic, owned by the 15 Member States namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

EBID, has over the past four decades, invested approximately 2.8 billion dollars in inter and intra-regional development programmes, covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, social sector, and services.