EBID Awarded A+ Rating In 12th Aadfi Peer Review

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has been awarded an A+ rating in the 12th Peer Review of African DFIs with the Performance Standards for Green and Inclusive Recovery-oriented Services (PSGRS).

This prestigious rating, which is first in the history of EBID, reflects the bank’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to promoting sustainable development in West Africa.

The Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) Peer Review is a rigorous evaluation process that assesses the performance of African DFIs against the Performance Standards for Green and Inclusive Recovery-oriented Services (PSGRS). EBID was assessed on key areas such as governance, risk management, financial management, and impact assessment, among others. With an impressive compliance index of 85%, the Bank has demonstrated its strong commitment to meeting the highest standards of performance.

EBID’s A+ rating by the AADFI follows closely the positive assessment of the Bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Financing Framework by ISS Corporate Solutions, both signalling a testament to its strong leadership, efficient operations, and commitment to sustainable development.