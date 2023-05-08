EBID sets up IT Backup Site in Cabo Verde

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, signed a historic agreement with Nucleo Operacional da Sociedade de Informacao (NOSI) in the Republic of Cabo Verde, to host the Bank’s first backup site.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister for Finance and Business Development, and Minister for Digital Economy of the Republic of Cabo Verde, His Excellency, Dr. Olavo Avelino Garcia Correia, whose dynamic leadership facilitated the conclusion of the said agreement. The Executive Director of NOSI, Ms. Mayra Silva, signed on behalf of her Organisation.

The President of EBID pointed out that the signing of this contract would enable EBID to fully implement its backup data, a project which is an integral part of EBID’s Business Continuity Plan and approved on July 2, 2020, by the Bank’s Board of Directors of the Bank.

Dr Donkor indicated that the choice of Cabo Verde and NOSI to host the Bank’s first IT disaster recovery site was made with confidence and utmost transparency. He further said that a high-level appraisal mission had established beyond doubt that NOSI had facilities with the highest requisite level of reliability. It is worth noting that NOSI has over 20 years of experience in the field of Digital Governance, operating in both national and international markets and designing innovative solutions for digital archiving. Cabo Verde was also the right choice given the Country’s level of electrification, quality of power supply, political stability, quality of logistics services, average ICT development index, and overall infrastructure quality index.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the International Conference of Partners organised by the Republic of Cabo Verde to present its Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development 2022-2026 (PEDS II) to Partners. The PEDS II commits to transforming Cabo Verde into a digitized economy, a regional telecommunications hub, a regional centre of innovation, entrepreneurship and excellence and a regional reference market.

About EBID

ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is a leading regional investment and development bank, owned by the fifteen (15) ECOWAS Member States, namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo. Based in Lomé, Togolese Republic, the Bank is committed to financing developmental projects and programmes covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, and social services sectors, through its private and public sector windows. EBID intervenes through long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations, and related services.

