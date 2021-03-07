Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have reported 29 Ebola virus cases and 13 deaths so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Saturday.

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, reported a fatality rate of 45 percent in the two countries.So far, the agency has reported 11 cases, four deaths and two recoveries, while Guinea has confirmed 18 cases, nine deaths and two recoveries, it said.

New outbreaks of the deadly Ebola virus disease in the two African countries are sending new jitters to Africa as the continent is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed over 11,300 lives, with over 28,600 recorded cases.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes a range of symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise and in many cases internal and external bleeding.