Ebusua Dwarfs announce a kit sponsorship deal with Icarus

Ghanaian football giants Ebusua Dwarfs has announced a two-year kits partnership with Icarus Football, a United States of America (USA) based firm.

The Cape Coast-based side would now wear the beautifully designed home and away kits for the 2021/22 football season.

During a brief media interaction in Accra on Monday, Mr. Anthony Awotwe, Executive Director of Ebusua Dwarfs was elated with the new partnership as they look to attain greater heights in the coming season.

“We believe the partnership would take the club where it belongs and for us irrespective of what division we play this season, we know that we are a quality team with a rich football history and a strong fan base.

“We want to thank Icarus football for coming on board and we know they would reap the benefits of this partnership and would last longer than anticipated,” he said.

He added that the quality jerseys would be made available to the fans after a special unveiling session to be held in Cape Coast in the coming days and would be at affordable prices.

Ebusua Dwarfs have now joined the likes of Bibiani Gold Stars, Sekondi Hasaacas, and Hasaacas Ladies who are all kitted by Icarus.