Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs has expressed their disagreement over a Disciplinary Committee (DC) ruling which declared them losers of a match-week 23 encounter against Legon Cities.

The Mysterious Dwarfs were dealt a huge blow as they suffered a deduction of three points and three goals by the DC of Ghana Football Association (GFA) pushing them back into the relegation zone.

But the club in a statement signed by its Communications Director Mr. Benard Abeiku Okyere they expressed shock over the decision to award three points to Legon Cities as well as the points deduction a decision they say is “flawed and misleading”.

“We disagree with the decision of the appeals committee of the Ghana Football Association in relation to our matchday 23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League which referee Alfaa Ba Adey decided to stop the match claiming threats on his life.

“This decision in our view is flawed and misleading,” the statement said.

The statement added that the club has been able to file an appeal within the stipulated time by the Disciplinary Committee and is hopeful about a successful appeal.

Meanwhile, Ebusua Dwarfs would have to get their season back on track as they host Liberty Professionals in a week 26 encounter slated for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.