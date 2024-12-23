EC Asserts Re-collation Process Will Proceed Despite NDC Agent Absence

Dr. Benjamin Bannor Bio, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), has categorically dismissed claims that a Supreme Court petition could impede the re-collation of ballots in several key constituencies.

Speaking at the EC’s Greater Accra Regional Office, Dr. Bio addressed concerns regarding the absence of National Democratic Congress (NDC) party agents and clarified the ongoing re-collation process. “We have no knowledge of any petition that could impact the re-collation,” he said, countering speculation about legal action potentially stalling the procedure.

The comments follow a ruling from the Accra High Court, which ordered the re-collation of votes in constituencies such as Tema Central, Nsawam-Adoagyir, Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central. This re-collation is crucial for finalizing the parliamentary results in these areas, which have been contested, particularly by the NDC.

While the NDC has expressed dissatisfaction over its limited involvement in the process, Dr. Bio emphasized the EC’s adherence to established electoral regulations. “We have invited all political parties to send their agents. The regulations are clear: if an agent is absent, the process will continue,” he stated, affirming that the re-collation would proceed without interruption.

The re-collation initiative, which aims to resolve outstanding disputes and ensure transparency, has sparked political debate, particularly regarding the absence of NDC representatives at key stages of the process. Nevertheless, Dr. Bio reiterated that the EC remains committed to conducting the re-collation in strict accordance with the law, irrespective of party participation.