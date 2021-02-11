The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by the Petitioner in the Election 2020 Trial to compel Mrs Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chairperson and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to be cross examined.



The Court, in a unanimous decision, held that in civil trial, the Court could not compel a party to mount the witness box.

The Court said in its inherent jurisdiction, it could not extend its power beyond what the law stated.

Lead Counsel for the Petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata at the hearing, sought permission of the Supreme Court to re-open their case.

He said he wanted to supeona the EC Boss, Mrs Jean A. Mensa, to mount the witness box.

Mr Tsikata contended that since the Petitioner had closed its case, he intended to file a formal motion to that effect.

The Supreme Court said it was ready to hear the motion.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Thursday, February 18, 2021.