The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 8,631 qualified voters during the first phase of the on-going national voters’ registration exercise in the Dormaa Central Constituency of the Bono Region.

Out of the figure, 3,952 were males and 4,679 females, Mr Francis Owiredu, the Dormaa Central Municipal Election Officer, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said 4,822 applicants registered with the Ghana Card, 198 with their passports and the remaining 3,611 applicants registered by guarantors’ attestation.

Additionally, the Municipal Election Officer said 51 people were recorded as physically challenged persons.

He said every registration centre registered on the average more than 100 registrants daily and described the situation as quite impressive despite disruptions from rains and bad weather.

Mr Owiredu said there were no major complaints and challenges affecting the smooth progress of the exercise.

He said, “there is strict compliance with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) preventive directives and safety protocols such as social and physical distancing, wearing of nose masks and hand washing with soap under running water at all the registration centres.”

