EC Chairperson Jean Mensa Urges Integrity and Professionalism in Conducting 2024 Elections

The Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, has emphasized the Commission’s commitment to conducting orderly, credible, and professional elections, underlining that the EC’s mandate is not to make any individual president or Member of Parliament, but to ensure a fair electoral process.

In a passionate address to EC officials ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections, Mensa reminded the staff of their critical role in upholding the integrity of the electoral process. “Our task is to conduct orderly, credible, fair, and highly professional elections. That is what we have all been employed to do, and that is what we have trained you to do,” she stated.

Mensa urged election officials to adhere strictly to the guidelines provided by the Commission, stressing the importance of transparency and accuracy in vote counting. She highlighted key procedures, including the wearing of gloves before counting votes, the proper posting of Pink Sheets at all Polling Stations, and the accurate completion of forms.

Emphasizing the significance of the work of Presiding Officers, Mensa noted that their role at the Polling Stations, especially in the preparation of Pink Sheets, is pivotal in determining the outcome of the election. She urged them to perform their duties with integrity and truth, reminding them that their actions will ultimately be judged by God.

“We are all accountable for what we do. Let us remember that at the end of the day, we will be answerable to God for our actions,” she said, encouraging the officials to serve both their country and God with professionalism and dedication.

Mensa concluded by reiterating the responsibility of the election officials to uphold Ghana’s democracy with distinction and pride, urging them to make the nation proud through their commitment to fair and transparent elections.