Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has not tested positive for COVID-19 as is being speculated on some media platforms.

A statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, the Acting Public Affairs Director of the Electoral Commission, said the Chairperson of the Commission was well, therefore, the publication was “an outright lie and a figment of the author’s warped imagination”.

It said Mrs Mensa was at post and thus urged the public to disregard “the lies and fabrications and also treat the said story with the contempt it deserved.

