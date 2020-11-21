The Electoral Commission (EC) has created an additional seven-hundred polling stations in the Eastern Region, to be used for the 2020 general elections from 3,243 to 3,943.

Mr Michael Acheampong, Deputy Regional Director of the EC, explained that the increment was as a result of the Commission’s decision to split oversubscribed polling stations that had a voter population above 800.

He indicated that efforts were being made to ensure a safe, free and fair elections and urged Ghanaians to adhere the guidelines and the rules of campaigning and elections before, during and after, to maintain the peace.

He appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage and cross check every information bordering on the elections with the EC for better clarifications to ensure that the outcome of the elections were accepted by all stakeholders.