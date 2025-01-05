EC Declares Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah as Winner of Techiman South After Court-Ordered Recollation

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Techiman South, following a court-ordered recollation of votes from 147 polling stations.

This declaration puts an end to the weeks of legal and political disputes surrounding the constituency’s results. According to the final figures released by the EC, Adjei-Mensah Korsah secured 46,663 votes, defeating his main rival, Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 43,429 votes. Other candidates, including Moses Atobrah of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and independent candidate Iddrisu Mohammed, received 140 and 76 votes, respectively. The total valid votes cast amounted to 90,380, with 844 rejected ballots.

Despite concerns raised regarding the inclusion of results from two polling stations—DA Primary School, which accounted for 657 votes, and Islamic JHS, with 481 votes—the EC confirmed that their inclusion would not alter the final outcome.

The recollation process followed a directive from the High Court on January 4, 2025, which ordered the EC to collate the results from 147 polling stations and declare the winner by January 6, 2025. This decision came after the NDC raised concerns about discrepancies in the initial declaration, arguing that not all polling stations had been properly accounted for.

With the recollation now confirmed, Adjei-Mensah Korsah’s victory stands, bringing resolution to the contested Techiman South seat, a key battleground in the Bono East Region. The constituency has been at the heart of several legal challenges following the 2024 general elections.